Milwaukee Bucks send down marker with victory at Toronto Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks cemented their hold on the Eastern Conference with a dominant 108-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee, already assured of a play-off spot, took on the side which defeated them in six games in last season’s Conference Finals.

The Bucks came out on top, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 19 points and grabbing 19 rebounds and Khris Middleton top-scoring with 22.

Toronto remain second in the East, eight games behind the Bucks who recorded their 50th win of the season.

Western Conference leaders the Los Angeles Lakers swept past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 for their sixth straight win.

LeBron James scored 40 points and Anthony Davis added 21, while Pelicans’ rookie Zion Williamson poured in 29.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-98 thanks to Jerami Grant’s 29-point performance, the Indiana Pacers saw off the Charlotte Hornets 119-80 and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the Chicago Bulls 124-122.

Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum scored 36 points to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106 and the Golden State Warriors were defeated 112-94 by the Sacramento Kings.