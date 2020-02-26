Maria Sharapova’s career in pictures

Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32.

The Russian burst onto the scene when the fresh-faced 17-year-old shocked the tennis world by claiming the 2004 Wimbledon women’s singles title against Serena Williams.

She completed a career Grand Slam in 2012 with victory at the French Open but was banned from the sport for 15 months for a failed drugs test.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Sharapova’s career in pictures.

Maria Sharapova, aged 16, reached the semi-final of the 2003 DFS Classic in Birmingham (David Jones/PA)

17-year-old Maria Sharapova defeated Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final to catapult her into the tennis stardom (Rebecca Naden/PA)

She attempted to call her mother on Centre Court after victory at Wimbledon (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Sharapova, who defended her title at the 2005 DFS Classic, became the first Russian to top the WTA rankings later that year (Rui Vieira/PA)

Sharapova secured her second grand slam title at the 2006 US Open (Elise Amendola/AP)

The Russian won her third grand slam at the 2008 Australian Open (Fiona Hanson/PA)

She completed a career Grand Slam with victory at the 2012 French Open when she defeated Sara Errani in the final (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Two months later, the Russian won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London (Rebecca Naden/PA)

She won her fifth and final grand slam title at the 2014 French Open after defeating Simona Halep in the final (David Vincent/AP)

Sharapova announced she had failed a drug test for meldonium at a press conference in Los Angeles on March 7, 2016 – she was banned for 15 months (Damian Dovarganes/AP)