Maria Sharapova’s career in pictures

Sharapova won five grand slam titles in her career.

Maria Sharapova kisses her father Yuri (obscured) and hugs Max Eisenbud her agent (top left), and coaching staff Mauricio Hadad and Mark Wellington (right) after winning the 2004 Wimbledon final

Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32.

The Russian burst onto the scene when the fresh-faced 17-year-old shocked the tennis world by claiming the 2004 Wimbledon women’s singles title against Serena Williams.

She completed a career Grand Slam in 2012 with victory at the French Open but was banned from the sport for 15 months for a failed drugs test.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Sharapova’s career in pictures.

Maria Sharapova, aged 16, reached the semi-final of the 2003 DFS Classic in Birmingham (David Jones/PA)
17-year-old Maria Sharapova defeated Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final to catapult her into the tennis stardom (Rebecca Naden/PA)
She attempted to call her mother on Centre Court after victory at Wimbledon (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Sharapova, who defended her title at the 2005 DFS Classic, became the first Russian to top the WTA rankings later that year (Rui Vieira/PA)

Sharapova secured her second grand slam title at the 2006 US Open (Elise Amendola/AP)
The Russian won her third grand slam at the 2008 Australian Open (Fiona Hanson/PA)
She completed a career Grand Slam with victory at the 2012 French Open when she defeated Sara Errani in the final (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Two months later, the Russian won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London (Rebecca Naden/PA)

She won her fifth and final grand slam title at the 2014 French Open after defeating Simona Halep in the final (David Vincent/AP)
Sharapova announced she had failed a drug test for meldonium at a press conference in Los Angeles on March 7, 2016 – she was banned for 15 months (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Her final match came in a first-round defeat at the 2020 Australian Open to Donna Vekic (Lee Jin-man/AP)
