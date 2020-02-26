Advertising
Maria Sharapova’s career in pictures
Sharapova won five grand slam titles in her career.
Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32.
The Russian burst onto the scene when the fresh-faced 17-year-old shocked the tennis world by claiming the 2004 Wimbledon women’s singles title against Serena Williams.
She completed a career Grand Slam in 2012 with victory at the French Open but was banned from the sport for 15 months for a failed drugs test.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at Sharapova’s career in pictures.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.