Manchester City lodge appeal against UEFA ban

Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year European ban and 30 million euro fine has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

City have vowed to fight the sanction imposed by UEFA on February 14 for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Although CAS did not indicate a time-frame for the appeal process, it is expected to take several months.

In a statement CAS said: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night (Martin Rickett/PA).

“The appeal is directed against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020 in which Manchester City was deemed to have contravened UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations and sanctioned with exclusion from the next two seasons of UEFA club competitions for which the club would qualify and ordered to pay a fine of 30 million euros.

“Generally speaking, CAS appeal arbitration procedures involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a panel of CAS arbitrators is being convened.

“Once the panel has been formally constituted it issues procedural directions, including, inter alia, with respect to the holding of a hearing.

“Following the hearing, the panel deliberates and then issues its decision in the form of an arbitral award.

“It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued.”