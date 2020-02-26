Ireland-Italy Six Nations match called off due to coronavirus fears

Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced the decision following a meeting with Irish Health Minister Simon Harris and his advisers on Wednesday.

China has reported 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus that has spread to a variety of countries, including Italy, where authorities have swiftly put in restrictions.

Ireland were also due to play Italy in an under-20 Six Nations game and women’s international that weekend.

#shouldertoshoulder Ireland's @SixNationsRugby matches v Italy are off. We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days.https://t.co/80ByyvOd3E — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 26, 2020

In a statement, the IRFU said: “The IRFU had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisors today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of the Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of 6/8 March.

“At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments’ need to protect public health in relation to the coronavirus.

“We were then advised, formally, that the National Public Health emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of public health.

“The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.”

“We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches, and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days.”

This season’s Six Nations has two rounds of scheduled action remaining, and is due to conclude in Paris on March 14 when current tournament leaders and title favourites France host Ireland. Italy’s final scheduled game of this season’s tournament is against England in Rome on March 14.

In 2001, Ireland’s matches against the other home unions – Scotland, Wales and England – were postponed following a foot and mouth outbreak and delayed until September and October that year.

The 2020 World Short Track Speed Skating Championships have been cancelled (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meanwhile, the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships – scheduled to take place in Seoul next month – have been cancelled due to the spread of the virus.

The sport’s governing body, the International Skating Union, confirmed the news on the day that the number of cases in South Korea was reported to have exceeded 1,000.

It follows the decision by officials in the South Korean capital to close and cancel all competitions at the Mokdong Ice Rink, which had been due to host the event.

Unfortunately our world championships has been either cancelled or postponed to be reallocated with the ongoing covid-19 situation. But more importantly let’s hope the virus gets contained soon and further loss of life and illness is minimised as much as possible ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0v6E9aH8m — Elise christie (@Elise_Christie) February 26, 2020

Triple world champion Elise Christie tweeted her disappointment, writing: “Unfortunately our world championships has been either cancelled or postponed to be reallocated with the ongoing covid-19 situation.

“But more importantly let’s hope the virus gets contained soon and further loss of life and illness is minimised as much as possible.”

ISU officials indicated it was impractical to consider postponing or finding a new venue for the Championships at such a late stage.

England are due to play Italy in a friendly at Wembley next month (Nick Potts/PA).

And the PA news agency understands the Football Association is holding internal discussions at Wembley to discuss the implications of the virus.

Italian authorities have put restrictions in place in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease, with Inter Milan’s Europa League match at home to Ludogorets set to be played behind closed doors on Thursday, on the back of four Serie A matches being postponed last weekend.

This week's #UEL match between Internazionale Milano FC and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad will be played behind closed doors… — UEFA (@UEFA) February 26, 2020

Italy are due to play England at Wembley in a friendly on March 27, and the FA is meeting to discuss that match as well as other matters related to the outbreak.

England’s partially sighted team are due to to play in Italy next month, while there was also talk of Italy’s under-18s heading to the UK.

Euro 2020 is almost certainly going to be another topic of discussion, but the main focus for the moment is on March, as the tournament is then the jurisdiction of UEFA and the relevant authorities.

So far, the FA has said it will continue to take Government advice, with no special measures currently planned for next month’s match against Italy.