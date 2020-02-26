Advertising
England wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clash
The Bath player has not featured so far in this year’s Six Nations.
Anthony Watson is back in contention for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales on March 7 after being named in a 25-man training squad for the match.
Watson, the Bath and Lions wing, has yet to make an appearance in the Championship because of a calf problem but his presence in the group attending a three-day camp in Oxford points to his improving fitness.
Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are missing for family reasons, however.
Vunipola has returned to Tonga for an unspecified length of time and is a major doubt for the penultimate round of the Six Nations.
Cowan-Dickie has been limited to two superb replacement appearances in this tournament because of the premature birth of his son.
Rookie full-back George Furbank is in camp to continue his rehabilitation from the groin problem that forced him to miss last weekend’s 24-12 victory over Ireland.
