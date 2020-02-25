Seeing his children fight over green jacket is Woods’ favourite Masters memory

Tiger Woods has revealed his favourite memory of last year’s Masters triumph was seeing his children fight over the winner’s green jacket.

Woods famously embraced his late father Earl after winning his first Masters in 1997 and 22 years later he was the proud parent celebrating a 15th major title with daughter Sam and son Charlie at Augusta National.

Charlie was not even born when Woods had last tasted victory in a major in the 2008 US Open and Woods said: “I think what made it so special is that they saw me fail the year before at the British Open.

Tiger Woods led the 2018 Open before crucial dropped shots on the back nine at Carnoustie (David Davies/PA)

“I had gotten the lead there (in the final round) and made bogey, double, and ended up losing to Francesco (Molinari).

“So to have them experience what it feels like to be part of a major championship and watch their dad fail and not get it done, and now to be a part of it and when I did get it done, I think it’s two memories that they will never forget because they know how I felt and what it felt like when I lost at Carnoustie.

“To have the complete flip with them in less than a year, it was very fresh in their minds.

“Just watching them fight over the green jacket on the airplane was pretty funny. ‘I want to wear it; no, I want to wear it,’ and that’s something I certainly will never forget.”

Advertising

Woods reacts as he wins the Masters (David J. Phillip/AP)

Speaking on a teleconference to promote his defence of the title from April 9-12, Woods also revealed the majority of his menu for the traditional Champions Dinner at Augusta.

“I’m going back to what I had in 2006 so we’ll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we’ll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it,” Woods added.

“I’m debating whether or not to have milkshakes as desserts because that was one of the most great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in ’98 (after his first win in 1997).”