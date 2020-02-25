Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Wales international Liam Williams will rejoin the Scarlets from Saracens earlier than initially expected.

The Scarlets announced that they, Williams and Saracens have reached a mutual agreement that will allow him to be available for the Llanelli-based team for the remainder of this season.

Williams, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since late October, had been set to move this summer following three seasons in the Gallagher Premiership.

The Scarlets announced in December that wing or full-back Williams would be heading back to them.

Saracens, meanwhile, will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of this season following salary-cap breaches.

Williams’ last Saracens appearance was in the 2019 Premiership final against Exeter. He was also part of their Heineken Champions Cup-winning team last term.

Williams, who has won 62 caps and toured New Zealand with the 2017 British and Irish Lions, said: “I’m really excited about returning to the Scarlets, and would like to thank everyone involved for their support in making it happen.

“I’ve had a fantastic few years at Saracens and will take some very happy memories away with me. I’ve been working hard on my recovery and can’t wait to get back on the pitch.”

Williams has not played since being hurt ahead of Wales’ World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Yokohama.

But the 28-year-old is closing in on a return to action, with Wales having two games left in this season’s Guinness Six Nations against England and Scotland.

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar added: “Liam is a world-class player and man, a huge favourite at Parc y Scarlets.

“To have Liam joining our exciting group of outside backs this season is superb. I’m also thrilled for Liam that his rehab is almost complete.

“Obviously, his immediate availability for us will depend on how Wayne (Wales head coach Wayne Pivac) wants to play it during the Six Nations, and we look forward to seeing Liam back at Parc y Scarlets in due course.”

If Williams is ready to play – and given his lack of match action – there is a possibility that Wales could release him for the Scarlets’ Guinness PRO14 clash against Munster in Limerick on Saturday.