The team behind Tyson Fury’s rise to the top of the boxing world

Tyson Fury shook up his training team in the wake of his bloody win over Otto Wallin last year, and his decision paid off handsomely against Deontay Wilder.

Here, the PA news agency profiles five of the key figures behind Fury’s emphatic rise to the top of his sport.

SugarHill Steward

SugarHill Steward made a stunning impression on Tyson Fury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Steward, a nephew of the Hall of Famer Emmanuel, was the surprise choice to replace Fury’s former head trainer Ben Davison last year. Fury had been a fan of Emmanuel Steward since visiting him in his famous Kronk Gym in 2010, and quickly former a bond with SugarHill, who had subsequently worked with the likes of Adonis Stevenson and Charles Martin.

Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran

Tyson Fury’s team celebrated his epic win (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury’s dramatic ascent back to the top of his sport was almost derailed when he suffered a nasty cut in his bout with Wallin last September. Eager to minimise the chances of a repeat, Fury enlisted the help of cutsman Duran, who had most recently worked with Andre Ward and the Klitschko brothers, as well as popping up in a couple of ‘Rocky’ movies.

Andy Lee

Andy Lee (left) is an official member of Team Fury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Fury’s cousin Lee became the first member of the travelling community to win a world title when he held the WBO middleweight crown between 2014 and 2015. A long-time confidant of Fury, he was asked to come on board in an official capacity as co-trainer following Fury’s decision to shake up his training team in the wake of his close shave against Wallin.

Kristian Blacklock

Tyson Fury shed 10 stone during his remarkable boxing comeback (Liam McBurney/PA)

Fury’s strength and conditioning coach began working with the boxer prior to his 2015 triumph over Wladimir Klitschko. Blacklock was instrumental in Fury’s near 10-stone weight loss prior to his subsequent comeback win over Wallin, and is one of the few members of the team who remain from the first Wilder fight.

George Lockhart

Tyson Fury’s enormous appetite kept his chef busy (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A former US Marine, Lockhart is a nutritionist and chef who was tasked with compiling Fury’s mammoth, 4,000-calorie daily diet in the build-up to his rematch with Wilder. Lockhart admitted he seldom cooked the same meal twice in order to satisfy Fury’s ravenous appetite – quite a feat when you consider he munched through six dishes a day.