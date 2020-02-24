The sporting weekend in pictures

Tyson Fury and the England rugby union team produced the stand-out performances of the sporting weekend.

Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to win the WBC world heavyweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final materialised into a crushing 24-12 Guinness Six Nations victory over Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday, while Wales suffered a 27-23 defeat at home to France and Scotland beat Italy 17-0.

Elsewhere, defending Premier League champions Manchester City edged Leicester 1-0 while Chelsea saw off Tottenham 2-1 and Manchester United eased past Watford 3-0.

Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.

Tyson Fury celebrates with the WBC heavyweight belt after defeating Deontay Wilder (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury, left, sends Wilder to the canvas (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Fury said he was “almost sure” Wilder would fight him for a third time despite destroying the champion inside seven rounds (Bradley Collyer/PA)

George Ford, centre, celebrates scoring England’s opening try in their 24-12 Guinness Six Nations victory over Ireland (David Davies/PA)

England’s Maro Itoje, right, and Ireland’s CJ Stander tussle during the Six Nations match at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

Bruno Fernandes scored a first-half penalty as Manchester United defeated Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, left, and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster avoid a sprinkler at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gabriel Jesus, left, scored Manchester City’s Premier League winner against Leicester on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Jamie Vardy’s, left, goalless run continued as a first-half shot hit the post against Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates victory over former boss Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right – dancing here with Andre Gomes – netted a brace as Arsenal defeated Everton (John Walton/PA)

Everton’s Richarlison, right, and Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi fight for the ball in Sunday’s Premier League match (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Tom Bosworth set a new British record in the 5000m race walk at the British Indoor Championships (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Adam Hastings, centre, scored Scotland’s third try as they saw off Italy in Rome (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charles Ollivon, top, wins line-out ball as France beat Wales on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant tries to pass the ball from under the legs of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Raul Jimenez, right, was on target as Wolves defeated Premier League bottom side Norwich 3-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

Tempers flare between Bournemouth’s Adam Smith, left, and James Tarkowski in Burnley’s 3-0 win at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea’s Drew Spence, left, and Manchester City’s Gemma Bonner battle for the ball during Sunday’s 3-3 Women’s Super League draw (Richard Sellers/PA)

A fan holds up a cutout depicting Rory McIlroy dressed as a mariachi during the WGC-Mexico Championship (Fernando Llano/AP)

Adam Hague claimed pole vault gold at the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Open 13 Provence to successfully defend an ATP Tour title for the first time in his career (Daniel Cole/AP)