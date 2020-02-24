The sporting weekend in pictures

England claimed a crushing 24-12 Guinness Six Nations victory over Ireland at Twickenham.
Tyson Fury and the England rugby union team produced the stand-out performances of the sporting weekend.
Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to win the WBC world heavyweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final materialised into a crushing 24-12 Guinness Six Nations victory over Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday, while Wales suffered a 27-23 defeat at home to France and Scotland beat Italy 17-0.
Elsewhere, defending Premier League champions Manchester City edged Leicester 1-0 while Chelsea saw off Tottenham 2-1 and Manchester United eased past Watford 3-0.
Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.
