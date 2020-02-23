How social media reacted to Tyson Fury’s stunning win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury earned the praise of some of boxing’s biggest names and the wider sporting fraternity after demolishing Deontay Wilder to lift the WBC world heavyweight crown.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the social media reaction to Fury’s heroics in Las Vegas.

Morning all, I’m proud of the @Tyson_Fury what an inspirational man he is, to hit the lows and come back is remarkable and I hope that everybody can take something from his win. Long live the Gypsy King ? ? #FuryWilder pic.twitter.com/mBvtbLn9Hb — Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) February 23, 2020

Congrats to @Tyson_Fury on a huge win and bossing his way to the WBC & Ring Heavyweight straps. Once again you showed up big. @BronzeBomber keep your head up and learn from this. #WilderFury2 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) February 23, 2020

The best fighters solve puzzles. Tonight @Tyson_Fury solved the puzzle that was Wilder by making him fight going backwards where he’s not as explosive. Big Manned him. #WilderFury2 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) February 23, 2020

Welldone to @Tyson_Fury cangrats let’s hope we can get it on — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) February 23, 2020

Punch perfect from Tyson Fury! That’s boxing at the highest level! In and out of range an dictated the pace throughout the whole fight! Huge credit to Wilder for the bravery he showed cos he was gone from round 3 onwards. There’s only ONE FIGHT the world wants now! #AJvTF — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 23, 2020

His corner did he a FAVOR straight up!! No question about it. Equilibrium was super off and he may have been concussed too! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 23, 2020

Advertising

.@Tyson_Fury proud to be a Brit ?? what a fight.. incredible night pic.twitter.com/Z0OFC4DARm — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 23, 2020

This man is an inspiration! ? The WBC Champion ? The Ring Magazine Champion ? The Lineal Champion ? And most importantly, @Tyson_Fury is… ??? ??????’? ???????? ? pic.twitter.com/H44bSittlC — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 23, 2020

Have you ever seen anything like it?@Tyson_Fury is just absolutely awesome!!! #furyvswilder2 — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) February 23, 2020

Phenomenal. What a boxer. What a showman and entertainer. @Tyson_Fury is an inspiration to so many people. And he’s The Heavyweight Champion Of The World – again. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 23, 2020

Advertising

That was incredible from @Tyson_Fury what a man — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 23, 2020

Respect @Tyson_Fury …. What a story. What an inspiration. Absolute clinic tonight in Vegas — Sam Burgess (@SamBurgess8) February 23, 2020

Just watched the fight back.. Credit to Wilder he was gone after 3 rounds.. beaten up badly.. He won’t want Fury again ! Fury is a 6ft 9inch battering ram.. @Tyson_Fury #monster ??????? pic.twitter.com/eo5ZXnF7Uw — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) February 23, 2020

Masterclass @Tyson_Fury – what a champ ❤️ — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) February 23, 2020

The @Tyson_Fury story is remarkable .. Surely this year he wins SPOTY .. #FuryWilder .. The greatest sporting comeback of all time .. ? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 23, 2020