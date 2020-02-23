Denis Law’s career in pictures

In the 1964-65 season, Law won the Fifa Ballon d’Or award.
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Scotland’s joint record goalscorer Denis Law reaches a personal landmark this week as he celebrates his 80th birthday on Monday.
Law was part of the Scotland squad which reached the 1974 World Cup finals, where the former Manchester United and City forward made the last of his 55 international appearances, having scored 30 goals which remains a record tally alongside Kenny Dalglish.
In the 1964-65 season, Law won the Fifa Ballon d’Or award and he went on to score the opening goal for Scotland in their memorable 1967 triumph over England at Wembley, beating the then world champions 3-2.
Three years ago, more than 15,000 people lined the streets of Aberdeen to greet Scotland great Law as he celebrated being granted the Freedom of the City and here, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back over his career as he turns 80.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.