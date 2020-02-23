Denis Law’s career in numbers

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law turns 80 on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Law’s career in numbers.

Denis Law (right) receives the Football League trophy in 1965 (PA)

4 – major titles won with Manchester United – two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup.

30 – joint-record goal tally for Scotland, achieved in 55 caps compared to Kenny Dalglish’s 102.

237 – goals for United, third in their all-time list behind Sir Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney.

1 – Law is the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d’Or, doing so in 1964.

16 – age when he made his Football League debut for Huddersfield in 1956.

£115,000 – the British record fee that took him from Torino to Manchester United in 1962, the third time he had broken the record in a little over two years.

The United Trinity statue, one of two honouring Law at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

2 – statues of Law at Old Trafford – alongside Charlton and George Best in the ‘United Trinity’ and in his own right at the Stretford End.