Antetokounmpo shines as Bucks thrash 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a performance worthy of the reigning MVP as his Milwaukee Bucks trounced the Philadelphia 76ers 119-98.

Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and got 17 rebounds, while Khris Middleton collected 25 points for the Bucks against their Eastern Conference Rivals.

The absence of Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was capitalised on by the hosts, with Antetokounmpo scoring his total points in just 29 minutes on the court.

The best from the Greek Freak: 31 PTS | 17 REB | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/FBjFhrLkww — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 23, 2020

Ben Simmons managed less than five minutes for the 76ers, and will reportedly have an MRI on his lower back on Sunday.

In the other games, the Los Angeles Clippers fell 112-103 to the Sacramento Kings, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-107 and the Brooklyn Nets stunned the Charlotte Hornets 115-86.

The Miami Heat honoured the retirement of Dwayne Wade with a 124-105 win over rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Phoenix Suns were 112-104 victors against the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets closed out the Utah Jazz 120-110.