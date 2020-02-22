Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch.

The Briton looked fleshy as he hit 19st 7lbs on the scales, a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in at 16st 7lbs.

Fury had always been expected to come in bulkier than he was for their draw in December 2018, with the theory being that it would help him deal with Wilder’s concussive power better. Fury weighed 18st 4lbs 8oz for their first showdown, with Wilder 15st 2lbs 8oz.

Deontay Wilder weighs in – three stone lighter than Fury (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Fury has spent the whole build-up claiming he plans to take the fight to Wilder and look for a knockout, after being denied victory by the judges last time despite boxing beautifully for most of the fight.

Wilder, meanwhile, also came in more than a stone heavier than the first meeting.

The American champion presumably believes the extra power it will provide will ensure Fury does not see the final bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Englishman famously beat a count in the final round in 2018, having been briefly knocked unconscious by a devastating right hand.

Following the shoving match which ensued at Wednesday’s press conference, the two men were not allowed to engage in the traditional face-off after weighing in.

The pair got physical at a pre-fight appearance on Wednesday (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Instead they traded threats, insults and hand gestures from a distance as security watched on closely.

Fury has maintained throughout the build-up that weight is not an issue.

“I feel comfortable with the weight,” he said. “I’m where I want to be. I haven’t been trying to lose weight.

“I’m a giant heavyweight. I’ve been eating clean, eating well and whatever weight I weigh on the night is really unimportant.

“You’ve seen heavyweights come in at 200 pounds. You’ve seen them come in at 300 pounds.

“The heavyweight division has no limit, so it’s one of those things.”

Wilder, whose unbeaten record consists of 42 wins, with 41 knockouts, and one draw, hopes Fury is true to his word and comes to fight rather than box.

“I really don’t know what their plans are or what he’s going to do or not going to do,” Wilder said.

“So if you want to bring the fight, then come on, let’s make it happen, that will benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me.

“So I hope they stick with that game plan and follow it through and aren’t just talking for hype.

“Actually do what you say you’re going to do. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Alabama native added: “Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous.

“I really feel that he’s very, very nervous from the first time of what happened.

“When you knock a person down and give him a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it.

“And when you crawl back in the ring with him a second time to relive that moment all over again, there has to be stress; You definitely can’t sleep at night.”