Danni Wyatt: England chomping at the bit to get T20 World Cup started

Danni Wyatt admits she is “chomping at the bit” to begin England’s quest to win the Women’s T20 World Cup and believes their experience of Australian conditions will stand them in good stead.

England lifted the inaugural trophy in 2009 but have failed to clinch the title since – finishing as runners-up in three of the last four editions.

Opener Wyatt has been part of England’s squad in each of those final defeats and is eager to get her hands on the trophy this time around.

England open their campaign against South Africa in Perth on Sunday and the 28-year-old is confident the squad’s knowledge of Australian conditions will play to their advantage.

“I think we’re all just ready for that first game now,” Wyatt told Sky Sports.

“We’ve been here a few weeks and I know I’m chomping at the bit and I’m sure the other girls are too.

“We can’t wait to get going and bring that trophy home! I think this is my fifth T20 World Cup and I’ve lost in too many finals, so hopefully this is the one!

“Quite a lot of us, in fact, everyone apart from the youngsters, has played in Perth and we’ve got good experience of playing at the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association), so that will hold us in good stead.

“Obviously our coach Lisa Keightley has been in charge of Perth Scorchers for the last four years in the WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League), so she’s got great experience of the WACA as well.

“Tammy Beaumont and myself have both managed to get a few runs in the WBBL at the WACA, which is nice!”

Keightley, the former Australia player and head coach, replaced Mark Robinson in October to become England’s first full-time female head coach.

The 48-year-old Australian only took charge of the side for the first time in January. They finished third in a T20I tri-series with Australia and India before an impressive warm-up win over New Zealand.

But England were hammered by 10 wickets against Sri Lanka last week in their final match before the tournament, a result Wyatt believes came at a good time.

“Cricket, especially T20 cricket is a very funny game. You can be on top of your game one day and then the next day it can be completely different,” Wyatt added.

“I’d rather we had the hiccup that we did against Sri Lanka in a warm-up rather than in the tournament itself. I think it’s a kick up the bum for all of us.”

Following the clash with South Africa, England face Thailand and Pakistan in Canberra, before heading to Sydney for their final Group B clash against the West Indies.

It is a group England will be expected to progress from, which would allow them to stay in Sydney for the semi-finals, but Wyatt is wary of the Proteas’ threat.

“South Africa are a very tough, underrated opening opponent,” she said.

“We are going to have to be on our ‘A-game’ to beat them, but what a great start that will be if we can.”