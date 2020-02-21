Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City stay

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out signing a new long-term contract at Manchester City.

City boss Guardiola insisted earlier in the week he would stay and “fight” for the club even if their two-year ban from European football is upheld.

The 49-year-old Spaniard said he expected to talk with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak about his future “at the end of the season, or in the middle of next season, and we will see”.

Pep Guardiola, right, will discuss the prospect of a new deal with Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left (Martin Rickett/PA)

“My happiness. I’m looking for my happiness, that’s the only thing I’m looking for,” Guardiola said after joking he would be staying in Manchester for the weather.

“Everyone is looking for that, to be happy with what they do.

“I’m working with exceptional players especially and I have the feeling that they follow us 100 per cent.

“Knowing how it’s not easy working with us and with me, but I’m happy.

“That is the only reason why, when I move from one place, always it’s because I am thinking I can be happier than the place that I was before. That is the only reason.

“When I feel that, but I feel I am with a club, we have got incredible owners and a good relationship, so I think it will not be a problem, to understand both sides, if we decide to stay three more years or stay in the time we are together.

“With Khaldoon we are going to talk at the end of the season, or in the middle of next season, and we will see.”

Guardiola will have stayed longer at City than he did at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich if he sees out his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola won it all during a relatively short stint as Barcelona boss (Dave Thompson/PA)

He signed a one-year extension in May 2018 taking him to the summer of 2021 and confirmed last week after UEFA had announced its sanctions for the club’s “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules that he would at least honour that.

“The important thing is that I didn’t regret one second to come here and extend the contract, that is important,” he said.

“After that results dictate our job, there is no one different. Every manager is sacked, every manager has problems, every manager has good and bad moments, that is the reality now.

“I am no different. I don’t regret one moment the decision we made together and I want to finish this contract and after that we will see.”

City dispatched West Ham 2-0 at the Etihad on Wednesday in their first game since UEFA’s punishment and head to third-placed Leicester for Saturday’s evening kick-off in defiant mood.

They are four points ahead of Leicester and will be hoping to generate momentum for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

“If we play good we are more confident to go to Madrid to play, but I’m not going to play this game thinking of Madrid,” Guardiola added.

“Winning games helps to win the next one, that is normal. It is better to go Madrid with a good performance, this performance would help us to win the game. But in the end, it will be a different competition.”