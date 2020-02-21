Menu

Chris Wood fitness doubt as Burnley take on Bournemouth

UK & international sports | Published:

The Cherries welcome Jefferson Lerma back from suspension.

Chris Wood is facing a fitness battle

Burnley striker Chris Wood is facing a battle to be fit for Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

Wood limped out of last weekend’s win at Southampton with a hamstring injury and could join Ashley Barnes (hernia) on the sidelines.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has better news over midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who is fit after a hamstring injury, but Matt Lowton (knee) is still definitely out.

Bournemouth will have Jefferson Lerma back in the squad after he missed out the recent defeat at Sheffield United through suspension.

David Brooks has stepped up his return to first-team action following an ankle injury, although he will not be ready for the trip to Burnley.

Eddie Howe could welcome back Lloyd Kelly, Arnaut Danjuma and Chris Mepham before the end of the season, but the trio still face time on the sidelines.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Tarkowski, Mee, Long, Taylor, Bardsley, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Hart, Brady, Pieters, Lennon, Vydra, Brownhill.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico, H Wilson, Billing, Surman, Gosling, Fraser, C Wilson, Lerma, Boruc, S Cook, King, Solanke, Stacey, Stanislas

