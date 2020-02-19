Fury believes clash with Wilder is ‘biggest fight of last 50 years’

Tyson Fury proclaimed Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder “the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division” as he enjoyed a rousing reception in Las Vegas.

Fury received a hero’s welcome as he arrived at the MGM Grand to kick off fight week.

The Mancunian’s reception was rapturous compared to champion Wilder’s, with fans from both sides of the Atlantic cheering and applauding his entrance.

The two best heavyweights in the world have a score to settle on Saturday night. On the line: ? @ringmagazine Heavyweight Title ? @WBCBoxing Heavyweight Title ? Lineal Heavyweight Title#WilderFury2 | @btsport pic.twitter.com/4OXSDXOpS3 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 18, 2020

Fury, decked out in a typically colourful bespoke suit bearing hundreds of motifs featuring his own face – and a message about mental health – provided language to match as he turned the air blue.

“I’m very happy so many people have turned out for this event,” he said.

Grabbing the microphone, the Gypsy King roared: “Who’s ready for a f****** war? Let’s go!

“I’ve done everything correctly in training camp, I’ve been over here for 10 weeks and I feel on fire. I’m ready for anything they chuck at me. I cannot wait for Saturday.

“This is the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division with two men putting it on the line. The fans will be the winners because we both have a lot to lose. It’s going to be an entertaining fight.”

Fury added: “I’m still predicting a second-round knockout, 100 per cent.”

Wilder, for his part, believes he will go on to make history.

The American, who was largely out-boxed by Fury in December 2018 but salvaged a draw by twice knocking down the challenger, possesses stunning power which he believes will see him retain his belts yet again.

Wilder threw more punches, but Fury landed more in their first battle 14 months ago. What will happen Saturday night? #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/ITkCRK0zpq — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 18, 2020

“Greatness lies in me,” he said. “It will be an amazing feeling, my 11th consecutive title defence.

“I’m tied now with my idol, Muhammad Ali, and once I’ve beaten Fury with a devastating knockout I will go on even further to break the record and do more amazing things.

“My goal is for there to be one champion, one face, one name in the division.

“I’m in pursuit of that and I’m looking forward to fulfilling my goals and dreams.”