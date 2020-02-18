Advertising
Everton boss Ancelotti says fit-again Gomes is available for Arsenal clash
Gomes was seriously injured in early November but has returned to full training.
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could return to action this weekend following a horror injury if manager Carlo Ancelotti decides Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal is the “right moment” for his comeback.
The 26-year-old Portuguese sustained a fracture dislocation of his right ankle while playing against Tottenham on November 3 but has returned to training and played an hour of a behind-closed-doors friendly at Everton’s Finch Farm training base last weekend.
Boss Ancelotti is now considering the former Barcelona player for a starting role at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.
The Italian told evertontv: “He did well (in the practice match), he played comfortably and without any problems and he is available, in my opinion, to play.
“Of course, I have to speak to him about how he feels after playing his first game following a long time out.
“My personal opinion is he is ready to play.
“When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game. He can prepare properly, (rather) than to put him on from the bench.
“But I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”
