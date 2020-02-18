David Moyes resisting temptation to hand West Ham debut to Jarrod Bowen

West Ham boss David Moyes is resisting the temptation to throw Jarrod Bowen into his starting line-up in an attempt to boost the Hammers’ chances of Premier League survival.

Moyes takes his side to Manchester City on Wednesday night for their rescheduled Premier League fixture which was postponed on February 9 due to the affects of Storm Ciara.

West Ham then entertain champions-elect Liverpool as they aim to drag themselves out of the bottom three, having let a two-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 at home to Brighton last time out.

Bowen, 23, joined from Hull during the January transfer window with the forward having notched 16 goals in 29 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the Tigers this term.

But he is yet to make his debut for West Ham and Moyes will continue to ease Bowen into his team even if he admits to being impressed by what he has seen so far.

“I have been pleased with what I have seen from Jarrod at the moment,” Moyes said on the eve of the City clash.

“He’s come in and settled in very quickly, he’s looked very sharp in training. He’s obviously had loads of games, it’s not as if he’s short of match practice or match fitness in any way so I have been pleased.

“But I am also wary of putting the boys in too quickly. I have had lots of boys from the Championship in the past and I think it’s important that you put them in at the right time, the right moments, at the right time and we will just take our time and see when it’s right for Jarrod.”

Asked if Bowen was in his thinking to start at the Etihad Stadium, Moyes added: “I wouldn’t say that and I wouldn’t be direct as that and give you the answer even if I was.

“But obviously he is a talent. We need goals, he can do that. I am also very aware that we don’t need to put pressure on him too quickly.”

Now in his second spell as West Ham boss and looking to secure top-flight survival once more, Moyes has called on supporters to get behind the team in the coming weeks.

“Stick with the team, your support is going to be vital,” he replied when asked if he had a message for the fans.

“At home especially I think you can play your part and you can be an influence.

“We’ve had very few decisions since we’ve been here I’ve felt that have gone for us and at times the crowd can influence that and we need to try and get behind the team – which they have been to be fair.

“I have to say, they’ve been great with me. They’ve really supportive and helped me since I’ve been back and I have to say ‘stick with us’ and hopefully we will turn it around.”