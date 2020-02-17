The sporting weekend in pictures

The sporting programme this impacted for the second weekend running as Storm Dennis followed Storm Ciara, but there was still plenty of action.

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool extended their advantage over champions Manchester City at the top of the table to an incredible 25 points with a 1-0 win at Norwich.

Elsewhere, England produced a thrilling run chase to win their T20 series in South Africa and controversial rugby league player Israel Folau scored a try on his debut for Catalans Dragons.

Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s winner in their 1-0 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road (Adam Davy/PA)

England clinched the T20 series against South Africa after a huge run chase (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius dropped England captain Eoin Morgan late in the deciding T20 contest (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Israel Folau reacts after scoring a try on his Catalans Dragons debut (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis with a cheque for $30000 after breaking the indoor pole vault world record during the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min scores his side’s winner against Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Kristoffer Ajer scored the winner against Aberdeen as Celtic remain 10 points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA)

Manchester City thrashed Ipswich Town 10-0 in the Women’s FA Cup fifth round (Barry Coombs/PA)

Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon dunks over Chance the Rapper during the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest (AP Photo/David Banks)

Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie celebrates after winning the 1500m during the Muller Indoor Grand Prix at Emirates Arena, Glasgow (Ian Rutherford/PA)

A banner is held up by a Newcastle fan during the club’s Premier League match at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Ashley Young scored his first Inter Milan goal but Lazio ran out 2-1 winners at the Stadio Olimpico (Alfredo Falcone/AP)