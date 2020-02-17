Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
England produced a thrilling run chase to win their T20 series in South Africa this weekend.
The sporting programme this impacted for the second weekend running as Storm Dennis followed Storm Ciara, but there was still plenty of action.
Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool extended their advantage over champions Manchester City at the top of the table to an incredible 25 points with a 1-0 win at Norwich.
Elsewhere, England produced a thrilling run chase to win their T20 series in South Africa and controversial rugby league player Israel Folau scored a try on his debut for Catalans Dragons.
Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.
