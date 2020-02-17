Menu

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg dies

UK & international sports | Published:

Gregg passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family.

Harry Gregg has died aged 87

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

His death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation on Monday morning.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.”

