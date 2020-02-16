Kyle Edmund wins New York Open final to claim second ATP title

British number three Kyle Edmund has won the New York Open and his second ATP Tour title after defeating Andreas Seppi in straight sets in the final.

The 25-year-old, in his first tour-level final in 16 months, won 7-5 6-1 in one hour and 21 minutes on Sunday.

Edmund, eighth seed at the event, converted his only break point in the first set to edge ahead but demolished his opponent in the second set, seizing control with shots that seemed to get more powerful as the match went on.

He got an early break and took a 3-0 lead in the second set before going on to win it and the match. Seppi left the court to receive treatment at 4-1 and seemed to be slower on his return, making it even harder to chase down Edmund’s shots.

Seppi saved a match point but Edmund, whose last success came in Antwerp in 2018, was in fine form with his serve as 11 aces and not facing a single break points demonstrated his superiority.