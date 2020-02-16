Footballer thwarted by muddy goalmouth that prompted premature celebration

A footballer in Northern Ireland was left red-faced after celebrating a ‘goal’ that got stuck in the mud.

Portadown FC forward Adam Salley was clean through on goal in the club’s NIFL Bluefin Sport Championship game against Queens University, when he calmly placed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Unfortunately the goalmouth was in something of a state after Storm Dennis, resulting in the ball literally getting stuck in the mud before crossing the line.

Salley, 23, remained blissfully unaware however, having already turned to celebrate his effort before a grateful team-mate knocked it in to put Portadown 2-0 ahead.

Fortunately for the forward, who has been with the club since 2017, he managed a second-half hat-trick to help his team to a 7-1 win, and scooped the sponsor’s man of the match award too.