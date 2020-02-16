England Lions stay on top after day two of clash with Cricket Australia XI

England Lions continued to dominate on the second day of their four-day match against Cricket Australia XI in Hobart.

After picking up three centuries on the way to a 367-run first session, England picked up where they had left off.

Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence and Dominic Sibley all scored centuries on day one and James Bracey and Lewis Gregory looked destined to emulate their team-mates’ achievements early.

It did not take long for Bracey to reach 50, but he was dismissed by Brendan Doggett shortly afterwards.

Gregory then combined with Craig Overton for 78 before being caught for 45 off Jason Sangha.

Overton’s exit saw England finally send Australia XI in to bat after declaring for 613.

The hosts’ misery was immediately compounded when Gregory claimed opener Caleb Jewell for a duck and fellow opener Sam Whiteman was dismissed not long after.

However, Sangha and Jake Lehmann managed to settle the Australians down, finishing with 69 and 37 runs respectively at stumps.

Australia XI head into day three on 146 for two, trailing by 467 runs.