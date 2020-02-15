Menu

Advertising

West Ham defender Winston Reid joins MLS side Sporting Kansas City on loan

UK & international sports | Published:

The 31-year-old defender has been sidelined for almost two years with a serious knee injury.

Winston Reid has joined MLS side Sporting Kansas City on loan

West Ham’s Winston Reid has agreed a loan move to Major League Soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City.

The 31-year-old defender has been sidelined for almost two years with a serious knee injury.

Reid, who has played 223 times for the Hammers, is the club’s longest-serving player behind captain Mark Noble.

He will join up with Sporting Kansas City ahead of their new campaign which gets under way next month.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News