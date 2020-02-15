Advertising
West Ham defender Winston Reid joins MLS side Sporting Kansas City on loan
The 31-year-old defender has been sidelined for almost two years with a serious knee injury.
West Ham’s Winston Reid has agreed a loan move to Major League Soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City.
Reid, who has played 223 times for the Hammers, is the club’s longest-serving player behind captain Mark Noble.
He will join up with Sporting Kansas City ahead of their new campaign which gets under way next month.
