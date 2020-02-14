Sherrock reflects on ‘amazing’ Premier League debut after Durrant draw

Fallon Sherrock called her draw against Glen Durrant at the Unibet Premier League in Nottingham an experience she will “never forget”.

Sherrock, who became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in December, narrowly failed to create more history as she drew 6-6 with Durrant.

The 25-year-old was bidding to become the first challenger to win at the tournament.

She stayed in the match throughout and had the crowd on their feet in leg seven with three triple-figure visits before a superb 92 checkout with bull, six and double 18.

IT'S A DRAW!!! Great resolve from Glen Durrant to force the draw from 6-4 down, but it's still a brilliant performance from Fallon Sherrock on her Premier League Challenger appearance! History denied, but a great game here in Nottingham! pic.twitter.com/QH42bV5WBe — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 13, 2020

Sherrock threw for the match in the final leg but was broken by the three-time BDO world champion and had to settle for a draw.

“It feels amazing because my aim when I went up there was just to not lose,” said Sherrock. “I got a draw and I’m so happy. The first woman to play in it and I got a draw, I’m so chuffed.

“I’m going to take time to reflect on everything and just enjoy it. I’ll look back at all this and just think it was an amazing experience. These are experiences I will never forget.

“I’m not disappointed (after being 6-4 up). If he missed doubles I was just so confident I would take mine out.

“I felt so comfortable up there and I am so looking forward to the UK Open. It’s so amazing that women can compete against the men and show what we can do. I’m so excited.”

Fallon Sherrock, left, and Glen Durrant drew (Simon Cooper/PA)

Durrant missed a string of doubles throughout the match but finally found his range in the last leg to break Sherrock’s throw and earn himself a point.

The 49-year-old paid tribute to his opponent, who had the vociferous backing of the Nottingham crowd.

“All credit goes to Fallon,” he told Sky Sports. “She’s just had the most amazing couple of months. That just cemented that.

“To play in the Premier League… that was the toughest game I’ve ever had. Playing Fallon Sherrock on that stage is a lot harder than maybe I anticipated. I’m very lucky to get the draw.”

WINNER! Michael van Gerwen at his rampant best as he beats Daryl Gurney 7-1 to move clear at the top of the table. Two wins from two for the reigning champion. #Unibet180 pic.twitter.com/p4qU9YuLFs — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 13, 2020

Defending champion Michael Van Gerwen is the only player with maximum points from the opening two weeks and he tops the table following an exceptional display to defeat Daryl Gurney.

Van Gerwen claimed a 7-1 win over Gurney with a 105 average, as well as hitting seven out of 11 on the doubles. Gurney on the other hand is down in last place with no points after a crushing defeat.

Rob Cross got his first win with a dramatic 7-5 success against Nathan Aspinall. “The Asp” twice squandered a break of the darts, in leg three and leg seven, but on each occasion failed to stamp his authority and allowed his opponent to stay in the match.

Cross saved his throw with an incredible dart at double 16 from well wide of the oche in the penultimate leg before winning the match with a break of throw at the same double.

Gerwyn Price, who drew with Cross during week one in Aberdeen, staged a remarkable comeback to draw again and deny Michael Smith what seemed like a certain victory.

The 2018 Premier League runner-up lived up to his “Bully Boy” moniker early on by storming into a 6-2 lead. He missed the seventh dart of a possible nine-darter en route to hitting two 10-dart legs and averaging, at one stage, 120.

DRAW!! What a brilliant comeback from Gerwyn Price to draw that match… Smith will be left scratching his head as to how he didn't win, but to Price it will feel like a victory!#Unibet180 pic.twitter.com/gFXzs4xLJW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 13, 2020

However, Price displayed the never-say-die attitude for which he is renowned, reeling off the final four legs to snatch a point.

Peter Wright got off the mark with a hard-fought draw against Gary Anderson.

The world champion injured himself jumping on the stage but he hit a brilliant last leg to snatch a draw from Anderson who was left on a finish and ready to inflict back-to-back defeats on his fellow Scot.