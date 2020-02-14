Hearts without suspended Langer at home to Hamilton

Marcel Langer begins a two-game ban when Hearts host Hamilton at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The German was shown a straight red card at Celtic Park on Wednesday night after launching into a wild tackle on Hoops skipper Scott Brown.

Full-back Aaron Hickey (groin) and Peter Haring (pelvic trouble) remain sidelined.

Hamilton have lost skipper Brian Easton for up to 12 weeks after he dislocated his shoulder during the midweek defeat by Aberdeen.

Manager Brian Rice also reported a couple of unnamed players were battling to overcome knocks.

Mickel Miller, Andy Dales and George Oakley remain out with hamstring injuries while Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton are working their way back from knee injuries.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, White, Halkett, Smith, Dikamona, Sibbick, Souttar, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Meshino, Damour, Ikpeazu, Boyce, Naismith, Walker, Henderson, Irving, Moore, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Smith, Zlamal.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, McGowan, Fjortoft, Woods, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Alston, Martin, Ogkmpoe, Templeton, Collar, Smith, Winter, Davies, Hamilton, Gourlay.