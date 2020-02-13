Warrington’s potential fights

Leeds champion Josh Warrington will step up his bid for world featherweight title unification bouts after reuniting with promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn is close to sealing a deal for Warrington to have his next fight at his home city’s Headingley Stadium this summer, probably against China’s WBA champion Xu Can .

Here the PA news agency weighs up Warrington’s route towards the top of his sport.

Xu Can

Xu has made two defences of the WBA crown and is regarded as an all-action opponent, albeit one possessing negligible power. Appears to be the favoured option for Warrington’s imminent Headingley date.

Kid Galahad

Warrington’s unification plans will have to be put on hold at some stage in order to entertain his mandatory defence against Kid Galahad, whom he has already – controversially – beaten in June last year.

Gary Russell Jr

The long-time WBC king would be a big draw with a mouth to match. He has already upset Warrington over unpleasant taunts he made to a mutual rival last year. A showdown with Russell would guarantee to generate headlines.

Shakur Stevenson

Perfect, Now the fight she be easier to make ? Let’s get it done Eddie? https://t.co/ypjIK3ajWh — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 12, 2020

Arguably the biggest name in the division, US Olympian Stevenson had been lined up as a future Warrington opponent under his previous promoter Frank Warren. Stevenson’s promoter Bob Arum has already indicated he would be ready to complete the deal.

Leo Santa Cruz

A bout with Santa Cruz, the current featherweight ‘super’ champion – although he moved up a division for his last fight – would be regarded as the pinnacle of Warrington’s career, and could likely constitute his Stateside bow.