Woods approached to join breakaway Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods has been approached by the organisers of a proposed Premier Golf League, but admits he is still trying to “figure it all out”.

Under the proposals outlined in January by the World Golf Group, 48 players would compete in an 18-event season offering a total prize fund of USD 240million (£183m).

The tournaments would be 54 holes rather than the traditional 72 and there would be an individual and team league format, with the weekly individual winner claiming USD 2million (£1.5m) of the USD10million (£7.5m) purse.

Tiger Woods at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush (Richard Sellers/PA).

In response, commissioner Jay Monahan informed players that they would have to choose between the new series or the PGA Tour, with European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley following suit.

Asked about the situation in a press conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Woods said: “Have I been personally approached? Yes, and my team’s been aware of it and have delved into the details of it and trying to figure it all out just like everyone else.

“We’ve been down this road before with World Golf Championships and other events being started or other Tours wanting to evolve.

“There’s a lot of information that we’re still looking at and whether it’s a reality or not – just like everybody else we’re looking into it.

“Just like all events you’re trying to get the top players to play more collectively. It’s one of the reasons why we instituted the World Golf Championships because we were only getting together about five times a year – the four majors and the Players (Championship) – and we wanted to showcase the top players on more than just those occasions.

“This is a natural evolution, whether things like this are going to happen…but ideas like this are going to happen going forward, whether it’s now or any other time in the future.”