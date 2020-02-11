Vettel backs Ferrari’s new Formula One car

Ferrari have taken the wraps off the car they hope will end Lewis Hamilton’s dominance of Formula One.

During a glittering ceremony at the Teatro Municipale Valli in Reggio Emilia, the Prancing Horse revealed their machine would be called the SF1000 ahead of the season in which they will become the first F1 team to celebrate their 1,000th race.

Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri said: “With responsibility comes pressure and we view that pressure in a positive manner because it unites us and inspires us to do better.

“We are more demanding on ourselves than anyone could ever be.”

Kimi Raikkonen was the last driver to win the championship for Ferrari, 13 years ago.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said: “I like it a lot. I can’t wait to drive it.

“It is impossible to predict what will happen but I see a lot of hours that went into the car.

“I think it is a step forward and I hope it feels like that to drive.

“Part of the adventure is we have to be patient and we have to wait.”