Shauna Coxsey to be first Team GB climber at Olympics

Shauna Coxsey has been confirmed as the first sport climber to represent Great Britain at an Olympic Games.

The former two-time overall World Cup winner will have realistic medal hopes when the sport makes its debut at the Games in Tokyo.

Coxsey said: “I am really excited to be part of Team GB and to have the privilege of joining so many incredible athletes to represent our country and sport climbing on the world’s biggest sporting stage.”

In Tokyo, climbers will compete over three disciplines – speed, bouldering and lead – with their cumulative totals determining the medal placings in men’s and women’s categories.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “Today marks a moment of history for the sport of climbing in the UK with its first selected Olympic athlete in Shauna Coxsey.

“It’s not only exciting for Team GB to be welcoming a new Olympic sport on the journey to Tokyo 2020 but to also announce an athlete of the talent and calibre of Shauna.”