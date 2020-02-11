Menu

Advertising

Injury blow for Barcelona’s Dembele

UK & international sports | Published:

Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Ousmane Dembele will miss six months of action with Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for six months after undergoing surgery on a leg injury.

The 22-year-old France international withdrew from training on February 3 as he suffered a rupture to the tendon of his right thigh.

Barca said on their official website that former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund player Dembele, who has made only five LaLiga appearances this season, was expected to be out of action for six months.

Dembele moved to the Nou Camp from Dortmund in August 2017 and has scored 19 goals across 74 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News