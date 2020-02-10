The sporting weekend in pictures

Storm Ciara impacted the sporting programme this weekend but there was still plenty of action.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City saw their clash with West Ham called off on Sunday, as horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were also postponed as 85-miles-per-hour winds hit Britain.

But Saturday saw England get back to winning ways against Scotland and Ireland overcome Wales, with France ending the weekend top of the Six Nations standings after Sunday’s 35-22 victory over Italy.

Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was called off due to Storm Ciara (Martin Rickett/PA).

Non-league club Wisbech Town felt the full force of the storm after a stand at their Fenland Stadium collapsed (Joe Giddens/PA).

England withstood a middle-order collapse to secure a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at a raucous Johannesburg as their one-day international series finished all square at 1-1 (Themba Hadebe/AP).

Andrew Conway scored Ireland’s fourth try as their Dublin dominance against Wales continued with a 24-14 bonus-point victory at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA).

Ellis Genge scored the only try as England defied the treacherous conditions at Murrayfield to edge out Scotland 13-6 (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Romain Ntamack raced in the bonus-point score in Paris to seal five-try France a patchy 35-22 victory over Italy (Thibault Camus/AP).

Richarlison’s superb individual goal helped lift Everton to within five points of the Champions League places after a 3-1 win over struggling Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA).

John Lundstram fired Sheffield United to a 2-1 comeback win against Bournemouth (Danny Lawson/PA).

A much-changed Celtic side overcame the elements to secure a William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final place with a 3-0 win over Clyde at Broadwood (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Romelu Lukaku wrapped up a 4-2 win against AC Milan as Inter Milan went top of Serie A (Antonio Calanni/AP).