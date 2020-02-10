Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
The stormy weather wreaked havoc to the sporting programme.
Storm Ciara impacted the sporting programme this weekend but there was still plenty of action.
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City saw their clash with West Ham called off on Sunday, as horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were also postponed as 85-miles-per-hour winds hit Britain.
But Saturday saw England get back to winning ways against Scotland and Ireland overcome Wales, with France ending the weekend top of the Six Nations standings after Sunday’s 35-22 victory over Italy.
Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.
