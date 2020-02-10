Menu

Advertising

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

The stormy weather wreaked havoc to the sporting programme.

England beat Scotland in awful conditions at Murrayfield to win the Calcutta Cup

Storm Ciara impacted the sporting programme this weekend but there was still plenty of action.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City saw their clash with West Ham called off on Sunday, as horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were also postponed as 85-miles-per-hour winds hit Britain.

But Saturday saw England get back to winning ways against Scotland and Ireland overcome Wales, with France ending the weekend top of the Six Nations standings after Sunday’s 35-22 victory over Italy.

Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was called off due to Storm Ciara
The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was called off due to Storm Ciara (Martin Rickett/PA).
Non-league club Wisbech Town have felt the full force of Storm Ciara after a stand at their Fenland Stadium collapsed
Non-league club Wisbech Town felt the full force of the storm after a stand at their Fenland Stadium collapsed (Joe Giddens/PA).
England withstood a middle-order collapse to secure a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at a raucous Johannesburg as their one-day international series finished all square at 1-1
England withstood a middle-order collapse to secure a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at a raucous Johannesburg as their one-day international series finished all square at 1-1 (Themba Hadebe/AP).
Andrew Conway scores Ireland's fourth try as their Dublin dominance against Wales continued with a 24-14 bonus-point victory at the Aviva Stadium
Andrew Conway scored Ireland’s fourth try as their Dublin dominance against Wales continued with a 24-14 bonus-point victory at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA).

Advertising

Ellis Genge scores the only try as England defied the treacherous conditions brought to Murrayfield by Storm Ciara to edge Scotland 13-6
Ellis Genge scored the only try as England defied the treacherous conditions at Murrayfield to edge out Scotland 13-6 (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Romain Ntamack raced in the bonus-point score in Paris to seal five-try France a patchy 35-22 victory over Italy
Romain Ntamack raced in the bonus-point score in Paris to seal five-try France a patchy 35-22 victory over Italy (Thibault Camus/AP).
Richarlison's superb individual goal helped lift Everton to within five points of the Champions League places after a 3-1 win over struggling Crystal Palace
Richarlison’s superb individual goal helped lift Everton to within five points of the Champions League places after a 3-1 win over struggling Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA).
John Lundstram celebrates firing flying Sheffield United to a 2-1 comeback win against Bournemouth
John Lundstram fired Sheffield United to a 2-1 comeback win against Bournemouth (Danny Lawson/PA).

Advertising

A much-changed Celtic side overcame the elements to secure a William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final place with a 3-0 win over Clyde at Broadwood
A much-changed Celtic side overcame the elements to secure a William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final place with a 3-0 win over Clyde at Broadwood (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Romelu Lukaku wrapped up a 4-1 win against AC Milan as Inter Milan went top of Serie A
Romelu Lukaku wrapped up a 4-2 win against AC Milan as Inter Milan went top of Serie A (Antonio Calanni/AP).
Toronto are still searching for their first win in Betfred Super League after losing 24-16 to Salford in a tense encounter at the AJ Bell Stadium
Toronto were left still searching for their first win in Betfred Super League after losing 24-16 to Salford in a tense encounter at the AJ Bell Stadium (Dave Howarth/PA).
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News