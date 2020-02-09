Football and racing schedules affected as Storm Ciara arrives

Storm Ciara has hit Sunday’s sporting programme with several football and horse racing fixtures called off.

The sell-out Women’s Super League north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham was one of the first fixtures to fall victim to the weather.

“Our fixture against @SpursWomen at Meadow Park today has been postponed on the grounds of crowd safety, due to extreme weather conditions,” Arsenal Women posted on their official Twitter account. Please do not travel to Meadow Park.”

⚠️ Match Postponed ⚠️ Our fixture against @SpursWomen at Meadow Park today has been postponed on the grounds of crowd safety, due to extreme weather conditions. Please do not travel to Meadow Park. A further announcement will be made shortly. — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 9, 2020

Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham versus Reading were also postponed, as were the Championship games at Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes.

All three race meetings in Britain and Ireland were abandoned because of the high winds and rain sweeping the British Isles.

Exeter was first to be called off, shortly before a scheduled 8am inspection, and then Southwell’s all-weather meeting and Punchestown’s Grand National Trial card followed around an hour later.

At Punchestown, it was initially hoped the high-profile fixture would survive – but after almost 30mm of further rain on Sunday morning, it was cancelled too.

Advertising

?Racing Cancelled? Following a further 27mm since 8am racing is now cancelled. Updates for rescheduling to follow. pic.twitter.com/MqgR8C7cly — Punchestown (@punchestownrace) February 9, 2020

A statement from Exeter read: “Unfortunately Racing today has been abandoned.

“Wind speeds have reached unacceptable mph gusts this morning, and our localised forecast predict this to continue for the remainder of today, affecting our racing operation, public safety and grandstand areas.”

Plumpton has announced a precautionary race-day inspection at 8am for the card there on Monday.

Advertising

❗ #BMGKOE has been called off due to Storm Sabine as safe travel for fans can't be guaranteed. The decision was taken after an analysis of the weather forecast this morning. A new date for the game has not yet been decided.#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/fbKq6KLUh4 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) February 9, 2020

The storm conditions extended to Europe where the Dutch Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League and the Belgian second tier postponed their fixtures.

Dutch champions Ajax saw their trip to Utrecht postponed, while Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag had their game at Sparta Rotterdam called off.

The Bundesliga in Germany was also hit as the Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne fell victim to the weather.

Rugby union was also hit as the Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and England at Scotstoun was postponed.

BREAKING | Due to extreme weather today’s match between Scotland Women & England Women at Scotstoun has been postponed. Safety of travelling fans, players and venue staff was the priority. Discussions are underway around rescheduling the game. More details will follow. pic.twitter.com/IZhUivoX0t — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 9, 2020

Wind speeds of up to 70 miles per hour were forecast after the 12.10pm kick-off.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to have to take this decision but given the extreme weather conditions and with supporters, players and staff safety being paramount it’s the correct decision.

“We will always put safety first. I’d like to apologise to fans for any inconvenience Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information on the rescheduling on the game.”

The Greene King IPA Championship game between Yorkshire Carnegie and Ampthill at Emirates Headingley Stadium was another rugby casualty.