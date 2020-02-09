Anthony Davis and LeBron James lead Lakers to victory at Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers won for the ninth time in 11 road trips with a 125-120 victory at the new-look Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis capped a big night at the foul line with three late free throws for the Western Conference leaders, en route to a team-high 27 points to complement 10 rebounds.

Avery Bradley shot five three-pointers in his 21 points, and LeBron James added 22 points, eight rebounds and a team-high 11 assists.

"LeBron James from downtown, and that seals the deal!" (?: ABC) pic.twitter.com/Wc8mMMxTvk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2020

Andrew Wiggins, one of four players making their Warriors debut, had 24 points, and Marquese Chriss hit 26, but Golden State have now lost eight times in their last nine games.

The Denver Nuggets kept the heat on the Lakers with a 117-108 success at the Phoenix Suns.

Jamal Murray scored 36 points and Nikola Jokic added 23 as the Nuggets completed a season sweep of the struggling Suns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a 13-game losing streak with an emphatic 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring the most three-pointers in franchise history in the process.

Advertising

Most threes in franchise history in front of a SOLD OUT @TargetCenterMN‼️ pic.twitter.com/BrSVMuZLXx — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 9, 2020

Jordan McLaughlin (24) and Malik Beasley (23) top scored as D’Angelo Russell, who was one of the biggest acquisitions on Thursday’s trade deadline day, sat out the action with a quad contusion.

Brook Lopez hit five three-pointers in his 23-point for the Milwaukee Bucks, leaders of the Eastern Conference, in a 112-95 victory at Orlando Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks, who have won 13 of their last 14 games overall, completed a four-game season sweep of the Magic.

Advertising

A near triple-double from @Giannis_An34: 19 PTS | 18 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/oUEK5L46En — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2020

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks extended their season-best form to four straight wins by edging past the Detroit Pistons 95-92, while Buddy Hield scored 31 points off the bench as the Sacramento Kings overpowered the visiting San Antonio Spurs 122-102.

The Dallas Mavericks won 116-110 at the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans also won on the road with a 124-117 victory at the Indiana Pacers.

The Toronto Raptors extended a franchise-best winning streak to 14 games as Fred VanVleet scored 29 points – 10 in the fourth quarter in a 119-118 thriller against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.