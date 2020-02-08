Jayson Tatum on form as Boston beat Atlanta

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, including seven three-pointers, as the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-107.

It was Boston’s sixth straight win and Tatum’s eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points.

Enes Kanter added 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Celtics kept in touch with the Toronto Raptors in the battle for play-off spots in the Eastern Conference.

It was not all one-way traffic, though. Atlanta led at half-time despite playing without Trae Young, DeAndre Bembry, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando.

But the visitors struggled to make their presence felt in the second half and the Hawks remain second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors extended their record winning streak to 13 games with a 115-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Fred VanVleet got 20 as the Raptors won in Indianapolis for the first time since January 2019.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers, who have now lost four straight games, with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

In Phoenix, Kelly Oubre Jr scored a career-high 39 points as the Suns trounced the Houston Rockets 127-91.

This play started the game and the rest was… just beautiful@ConnsHomePlus #MakeItHappen Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/04Xi3Lo8yg — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 8, 2020

The home side scored 46 points in the first quarter and led from there to the end.

Houston played without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was rested one night after the Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-107, the Washington Wizards won 119-118 over the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 108-101.

In Sacramento, the Kings beat the Miami Heat 105-97 and in Salt Lake City the Utah Jazz were too good for the Portland Trail Blazers, beating them 117-114.