Advertising
Wet weather frustrates England and South Africa in Durban
The Proteas have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Steady rainfall at Durban led to a delayed start for the second one-day international between South Africa and England.
The tourists are eyeing a series-levelling victory after a heavy seven-wicket defeat in the Cape Town opener but the elements may conspire against them as rain is forecast for much of Friday.
However, shortly after the toss was scheduled to take place the rain abated, allowing the ground-staff to remove the covers, held in place by a number of car tyres.
A concerted clean-up operation got under way at Kingsmead but a lot of water on the outfield means the prospect of play could still be some time away.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.