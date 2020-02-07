Wet weather frustrates England and South Africa in Durban

Steady rainfall at Durban led to a delayed start for the second one-day international between South Africa and England.

The tourists are eyeing a series-levelling victory after a heavy seven-wicket defeat in the Cape Town opener but the elements may conspire against them as rain is forecast for much of Friday.

How do the Durban groundstaff make sure the covers don’t blow away? #SAvEng pic.twitter.com/1PY5BxPcUZ — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) February 7, 2020

However, shortly after the toss was scheduled to take place the rain abated, allowing the ground-staff to remove the covers, held in place by a number of car tyres.

A concerted clean-up operation got under way at Kingsmead but a lot of water on the outfield means the prospect of play could still be some time away.