Antetokounmpo’s 36 points lift Bucks to home win over 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed 36 points as his Milwaukee Bucks cemented their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 112-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 25-year-old forward also had 20 rebounds and six assists in his team’s 12th win in 13 games, while the visitors slumped to their fourth-straight loss after a road trip taking in the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

A slow-starting Khris Middleton netted 20 points to add to a Bucks total boosted by Eric Bledsoe’s 14 points, with Joel Embiid the top scorer for the 76ers with 19 points.

The best from The Greek Freak: 36 PTS | 20 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 52% FG pic.twitter.com/HiJJ38gONb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2020

Antetokounmpo also named his NBA All-Star Game team for the February 16 clash against Team LeBron James.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 105-103 at Madison Square Garden, the Chicago Bulls hosted the New Orleans Pelicans who were 125-119 victors, while the Portland Trail Blazers won 125-117 against the San Antonio Spurs.

A 40-point effort from Anthony Davis was not enough to save the Los Angeles Lakers from a 121-111 loss against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Centre.

For the visitors, Russell Westbrook top-scored with 41 points despite a left thumb injury sustained in Sunday’s win over the Pelicans.

The Rockets’ win takes them to fourth in the west, while the Lakers stay top.