Advertising
Antetokounmpo’s 36 points lift Bucks to home win over 76ers
The Greek forward also announced his All-Star team selections on Thursday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed 36 points as his Milwaukee Bucks cemented their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 112-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 25-year-old forward also had 20 rebounds and six assists in his team’s 12th win in 13 games, while the visitors slumped to their fourth-straight loss after a road trip taking in the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
A slow-starting Khris Middleton netted 20 points to add to a Bucks total boosted by Eric Bledsoe’s 14 points, with Joel Embiid the top scorer for the 76ers with 19 points.
Antetokounmpo also named his NBA All-Star Game team for the February 16 clash against Team LeBron James.
Elsewhere, the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 105-103 at Madison Square Garden, the Chicago Bulls hosted the New Orleans Pelicans who were 125-119 victors, while the Portland Trail Blazers won 125-117 against the San Antonio Spurs.
A 40-point effort from Anthony Davis was not enough to save the Los Angeles Lakers from a 121-111 loss against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Centre.
For the visitors, Russell Westbrook top-scored with 41 points despite a left thumb injury sustained in Sunday’s win over the Pelicans.
The Rockets’ win takes them to fourth in the west, while the Lakers stay top.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.