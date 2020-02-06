Advertising
Great Britain edge out Romania in Winter Olympics qualifier
Great Britain’s ice hockey team began their quest to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Romania in Nottingham.
Goals from Dallas Ehrhardt, Robert Farmer, Matthew Myers and Brendan Connolly secured the win in the pre-qualification stage of the competition.
Great Britain face further games against Estonia and Hungary over the next three days which will determine whether they advance to the final qualifying stage in August.
