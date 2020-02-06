Bradbury handed Scotland recall ahead of England clash

Magnus Bradbury has returned to the Scotland line-up to face England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Edinburgh flanker, who scored in last year’s thrilling 11-try Calcutta Cup draw at Twickenham, sat out the Scots’ Guinness Six Nations opener with Ireland in Dublin due to a thigh strain.

His recall to Gregor Townsend’s team in place of club-mate Nick Haining is the only change to the XV which went down 19-12 at the Aviva Stadium.

Haining drops back to the bench, taking Cornell Du Preez’s place, while prop Simon Berghan also comes into the replacements for WP Nel.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: “We were proud of parts of our performance in Dublin at a very difficult venue. The challenge for the squad is to replicate that level and take our chances when they come, in order to win tight games.

“We were disappointed not to beat Ireland but the opportunity to face England, against whom we are bidding to retain the Calcutta Cup, is one that excites players, coaches and supporters alike.

“England are an excellent team whose run to the Rugby World Cup final was no fluke.

“They will be smarting from their opener in Paris and Eddie [Jones, Head Coach] will have them primed to come to Edinburgh and put in an improved performance.

“This famous fixture is one that stands out given the history surrounding it and we will have to be at our very best to stand a chance of winning against our oldest rivals.”