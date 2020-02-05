Chris Woakes knows the importance of dismissing Quinton De Kock early

Chris Woakes believes England must find a way to subdue Quinton De Kock after the wicketkeeper-batsman inspired South Africa to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first one-day international at Cape Town.

De Kock amassed 107 from 113 balls in his first ODI since succeeding Faf Du Plessis as captain of South Africa’s 50-over side, helping the Proteas overhaul England’s 258 for eight with 14 balls to spare.

Woakes needed no reminders about De Kock’s star quality and has now urged the world champions to bounce back at Durban on Friday by keeping his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate quiet.

“He’s a world-class player and with him being captain now he has that side of his game where he wants to see them over the line which might give him that extra motivation to play even better,” Woakes said.

“That will be tough for us because we have to find ways to get him out.

“I’ve been fortunate to play with him in the IPL and he’s a world-class player, so we’re going to have to figure out how we can stop him scoring runs.

“He’s obviously a big, big player for them so it’s important we try to get him out early.”

Chris Woakes took one wicket in Cape Town (AP)

Temba Bavuma was also a major factor in Woakes’ 100th ODI appearance ending in a comprehensive defeat although he was unable to follow his captain to three figures after being trapped lbw for 98 by Chris Jordan.

But after a difficult past few months in which he missed all but the final Test of the series against England, he was merely happy to play his part in a 173-run stand alongside De Kock.

He said: “To be honest it was just good to be on the field. That might sound a bit indifferent but I really felt like I was a kid with no burden out there.”