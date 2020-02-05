Anthony Watson to miss Scotland showdown through injury

England wing Anthony Watson will miss Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland because of a calf injury.

Watson sat out the 24-17 defeat to France in Paris with the same issue and it was hoped he would return for the trip to Murrayfield.

“Anthony felt it again yesterday and we won’t consider him for Scotland,” forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said.

George Furbank took Anthony Watson’s place against France (David Davies/PA)

George Furbank came in for Watson against the French to win his first cap.

Eddie Jones’ men will also be without Manu Tuilagi against Scotland after he suffered a groin injury in the Paris clash.

Scotland were beaten 19-12 away to Ireland in their opening game of the competition.