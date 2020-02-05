Antetokounmpo overshadows Zion Williamson as Bucks beat Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks proved too strong for Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans as the Greek led his side to a 120-108 road win.

Antetokounmpo showed why he is favoured to claim a second-straight MVP after netting a game-high 34 points and helping the Bucks rise to the top of the NBA with a 43-7 record.

Williamson’s night and position as a rookie was summed up in the second quarter when the 19-year-old got on a break, shot, was blocked by Antetokounmpo and almost ended up in the front row.

The Houston Rockets recorded a third consecutive win after they snuffed out the Charlotte Hornets 125-110.

James Harden went big for the Rockets, claiming 40 points and 12 assists and guiding Houston to victory after they were tied at 103-103 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

In the night’s other games, the Denver Nuggets blitzed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99 and the San Antonio Spurs were overwhelmed 129-102 by the Los Angeles Lakers.