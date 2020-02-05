Advertising
Antetokounmpo overshadows Zion Williamson as Bucks beat Pelicans
Milwaukee now have this season’s best record.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks proved too strong for Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans as the Greek led his side to a 120-108 road win.
Antetokounmpo showed why he is favoured to claim a second-straight MVP after netting a game-high 34 points and helping the Bucks rise to the top of the NBA with a 43-7 record.
Williamson’s night and position as a rookie was summed up in the second quarter when the 19-year-old got on a break, shot, was blocked by Antetokounmpo and almost ended up in the front row.
The Houston Rockets recorded a third consecutive win after they snuffed out the Charlotte Hornets 125-110.
James Harden went big for the Rockets, claiming 40 points and 12 assists and guiding Houston to victory after they were tied at 103-103 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.
In the night’s other games, the Denver Nuggets blitzed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99 and the San Antonio Spurs were overwhelmed 129-102 by the Los Angeles Lakers.
