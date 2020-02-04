Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi funds dog adoptions after Super Bowl win

American football player Derrick Nnadi has won not just the Super Bowl, but the adoration of social media with an incredible donation.

Nnadi, who plays defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, paid for the $150 adoption fee of every dog in the KC Pet Project following his side’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

This means that families will be able to take the animals home for free.

We’re so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all of our adoptables dogs at our locations! What an incredibly generous gesture and we want to thank Derrick for his support all season long. pic.twitter.com/xXWqXkQPS9 — KC Pet Project (@kcpetproject) February 3, 2020

The Super Bowl win, which is the Chiefs’ first for 50 years, means more than 100 dogs will have their fees paid for.

Nnadi told CNN that he’d wanted a dog all his life, getting one when he was in his final year at college.

“When I first got him, he was very timid. It made me think of how other animals, whether they’re owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone,” he said.

Fans congratulated Nnadi on social media and praised his “heroic” actions.

Twitter user @thynes24 said: “Congrats on the SB win but what you are doing for these pet guardians to get their forever homes is so much bigger than that.

“I honestly don’t tear up much but this definitely made me and it was tears of joy, we need more people like you big man.”

Another user added: “You’re a HERO for doing this!! So many dogs alone, scared and never finding a loving home. They are voiceless and helpless.

“You are absolutely a HERO for sharing with them and blessing them. THANK YOU the world needs more humans like you.”

You're a HERO for doing this!! So many does alone, scared and never finding a loving home. They are voiceless and helpless. Your are absolutely a HERO for sharing with them and blessing them. THANK YOU the world needs more humans like you ?? — missjamey (@FoxSquirrelGirl) February 4, 2020

Throughout the NFL season Nnadi paid for the adoption fee of a dog every time the Chiefs won – a total of 15 times.

The KC Pet Project saw a surge in adoptions following the generous act.

Also writing on Twitter, the shelter said: “44 pets left the shelter today (38 dogs and 6 cats) with new families and up to 30 more are going home tomorrow!

“Of the 109 dogs that qualified for the sponsorship, around 40-50 of those dogs will still be available after tomorrow, which is incredible. Thank you @DerrickNnadi!”

Nnadi described the win as “the best day of my life” and was pictured making snow angels in confetti after the game.