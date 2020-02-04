Jacksonville Jaguars to host multiple ‘home’ games in London in NFL first

The Jacksonville Jaguars will this year become the first NFL team to stage multiple ‘home’ games in London in a single season.

The Jaguars will play two of their home games at Wembley over consecutive Sundays later this year, with full details on dates and match-ups to be announced at a later date.

The move continues the Jaguars’ now long-standing association with the capital.

Full press release regarding season ticket member pricing and London games. ⤵https://t.co/1ZwMN0tw7k — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 4, 2020

Jacksonville, owned by Fulham chairman Shahid Khan, have staged one ‘home’ match per season in London each year since 2013, with 2020 the final year of the commitment which was last extended in 2017.

“The ability to play two home games, back to back, at Wembley Stadium over this season will further entrench the Jaguars’ popularity in London and throughout the UK during a time when the popularity of the NFL continues to grow rapidly in Europe and elsewhere beyond the United States,” Khan said.

“We’re privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season and plan to make the most of it on game days and every day of the year.”

London has hosted a total of 28 regular-season NFL games since the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at Wembley in 2007.

Twenty-three of those games have been at the national stadium, while Twickenham has hosted three and Tottenham’s new stadium entered the mix in 2019, hosting two games.

London is due to host at least four games in 2020, with two at Wembley and two more at Tottenham.