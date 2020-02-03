The sporting weekend in pictures

England suffered a severe dent to their hopes of winning the Guinness Six Nations following a 24-17 defeat in France, the headline result of the sporting weekend.
Jonny May ran in two superb second-half tries but Eddie Jones’ side, the pre-tournament favourites, were no match for their opponents at the Stade de France on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Steven Bergwijn scored on his debut as Tottenham secured a 2-0 win over Manchester City, while Novak Djokovic came from behind against Dominic Thiem to win the Australian Open title.
Here, the PA news agency relives a fascinating weekend of sport in pictures.
