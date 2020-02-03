The sporting weekend in pictures

England suffered a severe dent to their hopes of winning the Guinness Six Nations following a 24-17 defeat in France, the headline result of the sporting weekend.

Jonny May ran in two superb second-half tries but Eddie Jones’ side, the pre-tournament favourites, were no match for their opponents at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Steven Bergwijn scored on his debut as Tottenham secured a 2-0 win over Manchester City, while Novak Djokovic came from behind against Dominic Thiem to win the Australian Open title.

Here, the PA news agency relives a fascinating weekend of sport in pictures.

England players react after their disappointing 24-17 defeat in France (David Davies/PA)

Jonny May, left, scored two second-half tries to make the scoreline more respectable (David Davies/PA)

Steven Bergwijn, centre, celebrates scoring on his debut for Tottenham in a 2-0 win against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Mesut Ozil, left, is replaced following another below-par performance from the Arsenal midfielder. The Gunners drew 0-0 with Burnley at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning yet another Australian Open after seeing off Dominic Thiem’s challenge in Sunday’s final. The Serb dug deep to win 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Sofia Kenin parades her Australian Open triumph after she beat Garbine Muguruza at Melbourne Park on Saturday (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Graeme McDowell in action on his way to winning the Saudi International (Amr Nabil/AP)

Mohamed Salah, left, scores Liverpool’s final goal in a 4-0 win over Southampton as Jurgen Klopp’s men edge ever closer to securing the Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)

Peter Mata’utia celebrates as Castleford Tigers seal a 28-10 win over Toronto Wolfpack (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sonny Bill Williams, centre, in action on his Toronto debut (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player since David Trezeguet in 2005 to score in nine straight Serie A matches in a 3-0 win over Fiorentina (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway, right, and Arsenal’s Katie McCabe battle for the ball during the FA Women’s Super League match (Nigel French/PA)