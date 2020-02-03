Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

England were beaten by France in the Six Nations, Tottenham beat Manchester City and Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin won Australian Open titles.

England suffered a defeat against France in their opening match of the tournament

England suffered a severe dent to their hopes of winning the Guinness Six Nations following a 24-17 defeat in France, the headline result of the sporting weekend.

Jonny May ran in two superb second-half tries but Eddie Jones’ side, the pre-tournament favourites, were no match for their opponents at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Steven Bergwijn scored on his debut as Tottenham secured a 2-0 win over Manchester City, while Novak Djokovic came from behind against Dominic Thiem to win the Australian Open title.

Here, the PA news agency relives a fascinating weekend of sport in pictures.

England players react after their disappointing 24-17 defeat in France (David Davies/PA)
Jonny May, left, scored two second-half tries to make the scoreline more respectable (David Davies/PA)
Steven Bergwijn, centre, celebrates scoring on his debut for Tottenham in a 2-0 win against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Mesut Ozil, left, is replaced following another below-par performance from the Arsenal midfielder. The Gunners drew 0-0 with Burnley at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning yet another Australian Open after seeing off Dominic Thiem’s challenge in Sunday’s final. The Serb dug deep to win 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Sofia Kenin parades her Australian Open triumph after she beat Garbine Muguruza at Melbourne Park on Saturday (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Graeme McDowell in action on his way to winning the Saudi International (Amr Nabil/AP)
Mohamed Salah, left, scores Liverpool’s final goal in a 4-0 win over Southampton  as Jurgen Klopp’s men edge ever closer to securing the Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)

Peter Mata’utia celebrates as Castleford Tigers seal a 28-10 win over Toronto Wolfpack (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sonny Bill Williams, centre, in action on his Toronto debut (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player since David Trezeguet in 2005 to score in nine straight Serie A matches in a  3-0  win over Fiorentina (Fabio Ferrari/AP)
Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway, right, and Arsenal’s Katie McCabe battle for the ball during the FA Women’s Super League match (Nigel French/PA)
Nick Cushing ended his reign as Manchester City Women manager with a 2-1 win over Arsenal (Nigel French/PA)
