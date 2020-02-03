Milwaukee Bucks bounce back with dominant win over Phoenix Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks had the perfect response to their loss against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, disposing of the Phoenix Suns 129-108.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was already in all-star form as he posted 30 points and 19 rebounds in the dominant victory.

Although Devin Booker did his best to try and keep Phoenix in the game with a 32-point haul, it was never going to be enough to overcome a rampant Milwaukee team.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors showed why the were the second-best team in the Easter Conference with a 129-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Terence Davis scored 31 off the bench to help keep the Raptors in touch with the first-placed Bucks.

James Harden fended off strong efforts from Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to lift the Houston Rockets to an eight-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Beard put in work tonight! ? 40PTS / 10REB / 9AST pic.twitter.com/B9UEy29h5u — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 2, 2020

Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Rockets won 117-109.

And it was a tight contest in Detroit where the Pistons defeated the Denver Nuggets 128-123.

Nikola Jokic’s 39 points ultimately was not enough to get Denver across the line in the high-scoring affair.