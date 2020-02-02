James claims triple-double in first Lakers win since Bryant’s death

LeBron James claimed his 11th triple-double of the season on Saturday as the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their first victory since the death of Kobe Bryant, winning 129-113 at the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers headed to Sacramento with purpose after losing their first game following Bryant’s passing – against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

James’ 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds combined with Anthony Davis’ 21 points to ensure the Lakers secured the win.

The victory continued the team’s strong record away from home, making them the first team in NBA history to win 15 consecutive Western Conference road games.

The Golden State Warriors are hopeful Steph Curry will return from injury in a month, but they did not need him as they triumphed 131-112 at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

An impressive third quarter, in which the visitors outscored the Cavaliers 44-19, helped stop a 10-game streak of losing on the road.

Can’t get enough of this SLAM Dunk of the night || @Kia pic.twitter.com/ikEB95HXvm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 2, 2020

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-106, the Indiana Pacers went down 92-85 to the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics were too strong for the Philadelphia 76ers, the visitors unable to stop Jaylen Brown’s 32 points as the hosts won 116-95.

In a Florida derby, the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic 102-89, the Brooklyn Nets lost 113-107 to the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks rallied late but fell 123-100 to the Dallas Mavericks courtesy of 27 points from Jalen Brunson.

And the San Antonio Spurs raced clear in the second half to overcome the Charlotte Hornets 114-90, while Portland followed up their victory against the Lakers with a 124-107 win over the Utah Jazz.