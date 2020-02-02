Eriksen, Young and Moses all involved as Inter beat Udinese

Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses all made their Serie A debuts as Romelu Lukaku scored twice in a 2-0 win at Udinese that restored Inter Milan to second place.

Alexis Sanchez was also involved in the Premier League old boys’ reunion, but he missed a good chance just before his former Manchester United team-mate Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. Lukaku made it two with a penalty when Sanchez was wiped out by Juan Musso in the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties as leaders Juventus responded to their loss at Napoli with a thumping 3-0 triumph over Fiorentina. Matthijs De Ligt made the points safe at the death.

Lazio trounced lowly Spal 5-1 as Ciro Immobile added two more goals to his growing tally. Felipe Caicedo also scored twice, with Bobby Adekanye rounding out the Biancoceleste bruising before Simone Missiroli provided some consolation for Spal, who are now bottom.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Maldini, the son of AC Milan great Paolo, made his debut for the Rossoneri right at the end of a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona which saw Hakan Calhanoglu cancel out Davide Faraoni’s opener and Sofyan Amrabat see red for Hellas.

Lecce improved their chances of securing a second top-flight season by smashing Torino 4-0 with goals from Alessandro Deiola, Antonin Barak and Filippo Falco, and Gianluca Lapadula’s spot-kick. It was the southerners’ first home win in 11 attempts following promotion.

Elsewhere, 10-man Genoa held Atalanta to a 2-2 draw in Bergamo.

Ansu Fati was Barcelona’s hero as two goals in two minutes were enough to see off Levante 2-1, with Ruben Rochina halving the deficit with mere seconds remaining at the Nou Camp.

Ansu Fati was flying high at the Nou Camp on Sunday night (Joan Monfort/AP)

Getafe continue to make an unlikely push for Champions League football and reached third as Denis Suarez turned in a Deyverson assist and Jaime Mata slotted home a penalty for a 2-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao.

Their top-four rivals Sevilla lost ground as Lucas Ocampos salvaged a point from a 1-1 draw with Alaves by levelling from the spot after Joselu had given the Babazorros a 70th-minute lead.

Villarreal made it back-to-back wins as Santi Cazorla’s penalty rubber-stamped a 3-1 success against Osasuna, while Eibar and Real Betis could not be separated in a 1-1 stalemate.

Oscar Rodriguez’s last-gasp winner gave Leganes hope of surviving as a 2-1 home win over Real Sociedad drew them level on points with 17th-placed Real Mallorca.

Cologne bounced back from their heavy Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Dortmund to dispatch Freiburg 4-0, with Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jhon Cordoba, Kingsley Ehizibue and Ismail Jakobs doing the damage.

Daniel Ginczek, left, bagged a brace against Paderborn (Friso Gentsch/AP)

Daniel Ginczek’s double helped Wolfsburg climb to ninth in the table on the back of 4-2 win at basement boys Paderborn, who had Gerrit Holtmann sent off in the first half.

Kasper Dolberg bagged a brace as Nice avenged their midweek Coupe de France defeat by Lyon with a 2-1 home victory over Les Gones.

Karl Toko Ekambi, who recently joined Lyon on loan from Villarreal, had equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Denmark’s Dolberg clinched it for Nice just after the hour mark. Both sides were reduced to 10 men, with Adam Ounas following Lyon’s Fernando Marcal down the tunnel.

Metz pulled further clear of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win against St Etienne, Opa Nguette scoring twice, while Bordeaux and Marseille drew 0-0.